Iowa-Penn St. Women's Game Canceled

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa women’s basketball game at Penn State on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. CT has been canceled out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions' basketball program.

The decision was made as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines.

Information regarding how this game will be treated in relation to the Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.

The Hawkeyes host Illinois on Sunday, Jan. 2 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT) on B1G+.