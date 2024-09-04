Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Releases Non-Conference Hoops Schedule

Cyclones Come to Carver-Hawkeye in '24-25

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa’s Payton Sandfort drives to the basket during practice Monday, July 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa’s Payton Sandfort drives to the basket during practice Monday, July 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
Iowa’s men’s basketball nonconference schedule will have nine home dates — eight regular-season games and one exhibition game — and three neutral-court games this season.

The entire nonconference schedule was released on Wednesday, and it includes a December 12 home game against Iowa State.

Iowa’s neutral-court games, which have already been released, are Washington State in Moline, Ill. (25-10, 41 NET), Utah State in Kansas City, Mo., on November 22 (28-7, 43 NET), and Utah in Sioux Falls, S.D. on December 21 (22-15, 47 NET).

The Hawkeyes will play Minnesota-Duluth in an exhibition game on October 25 before opening the regular season on November 4 against Texas A&M-Commerce (13-20, 335 NET).

Other November home games are against Southern (November 7, 18-14, 255 NET), South Dakota (November 12, 12-20, 322 NET), Rider (November 19, 15-17, 220 NET) and USC Upstate (November 26, 10-20, 307 NET).

Besides the game against the Cyclones (29-8, 6 NET), the other December nonconference home games are New Orleans (December 15, 10-23, 343 NET) and New Hampshire (December 30, 16-15, 228 NET).

The Big Ten schedule is expected to be released later this month.

