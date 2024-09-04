Iowa Releases Non-Conference Hoops Schedule
Iowa’s men’s basketball nonconference schedule will have nine home dates — eight regular-season games and one exhibition game — and three neutral-court games this season.
The entire nonconference schedule was released on Wednesday, and it includes a December 12 home game against Iowa State.
Iowa’s neutral-court games, which have already been released, are Washington State in Moline, Ill. (25-10, 41 NET), Utah State in Kansas City, Mo., on November 22 (28-7, 43 NET), and Utah in Sioux Falls, S.D. on December 21 (22-15, 47 NET).
The Hawkeyes will play Minnesota-Duluth in an exhibition game on October 25 before opening the regular season on November 4 against Texas A&M-Commerce (13-20, 335 NET).
Other November home games are against Southern (November 7, 18-14, 255 NET), South Dakota (November 12, 12-20, 322 NET), Rider (November 19, 15-17, 220 NET) and USC Upstate (November 26, 10-20, 307 NET).
Besides the game against the Cyclones (29-8, 6 NET), the other December nonconference home games are New Orleans (December 15, 10-23, 343 NET) and New Hampshire (December 30, 16-15, 228 NET).
The Big Ten schedule is expected to be released later this month.