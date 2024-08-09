Iowa-Washington St. Basketball Meeting in Moline
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will play Washington State in the Quad Cities Hoops Showdown on Nov. 15 at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois. It will be the Hawkeyes’ first game in the Quad Cities in 26 years.
Tickets for the event will go on sale in September. Game time and television information will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans interested in presale access for tickets and other event information can visit www.vibrantarena.com. Intersport, a marketing and events agency based in Chicago, will manage the event.
“We are looking forward to playing in the Quad Cities against a strong Washington State team,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “We’re excited to be able to bring our program back to the venue for the first time in 26 years. I am thrilled for Brock and Owen to be able to play a college basketball game in their hometown.”
Sophomores Brock Harding and Owen Freeman prepped at Moline High School, leading the Maroons to a state title in 2023. Harding was the Illinois Mr. Basketball, while Freeman was an Illinois all-state selection.
The game will be Iowa’s first in Moline since 1998 – a neutral site victory over Western Illinois. It will be the program’s fourth game in the Quad Cities; Iowa faced DePaul in the National Invitation Tournament in 1995. Iowa is 3-0 all-time in Moline.
It will be the program’s second meeting against Washington State. The Hawkeyes won the previous matchup, winning 74-66 in Pullman, Washington, on Dec. 30, 1963.