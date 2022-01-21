Iowa Women Playing Host to Illini Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host the Illinois Illini on Sunday, Jan. 23 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. (CT) and will air live on B1G Network.

All game tickets and parking passes previously issued for the Iowa versus Indiana game will be valid for the game Sunday against Illinois. Doors will open at 4 p.m. (CT). In the event the Indiana game is rescheduled, the ticket office will issue new tickets to season ticket holders for the make-up date. Fans looking to purchase tickets, are encouraged to purchase online.

The Illinois game that was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 will no longer be played. For more information on Hawkeye Women’s Basketball game day policies please visit the women’s basketball game day page.