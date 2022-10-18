Skip to main content
Iowa Women Ranked No. 4 in AP Preseason Poll

The Iowa women's comes out to warm up before a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Illinois State on March 18, 2020 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Women Ranked No. 4 in AP Preseason Poll

Hawkeyes Return 5 Starters from '21-22 B1G Championship Squad

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 released on Tuesday. It is the team’s highest preseason ranking since 1994 and marks the second highest in program history.

The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure.

A season ago, Iowa was ranked No. 9 nationally in the AP Preseason Poll and tallied 24 victories. The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament, a share of the regular season title, and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Bluder’s squad returns all five starters from a year ago -- Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and McKenna Warnock.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Hawkeyes were also tabbed as the Big Ten preseason favorite. Clark was voted 2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, while her and Czinano were both unanimously recognized by the coaches on the preseason all-conference team.

Single game tickets for weekday and nonconference women’s basketball games are $12 for adults/senior and $5 for youth (18 & under). Tickets for conference weekend and Iowa State are $15 for adults/seniors and $8 for youth. Tickets are available by calling 1-800-IA-HAWKS and online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Riley Moss
Football

HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 10-18-22

By Rob Howe
Kaleb Johnson
Football

HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 10-18-22

By Rob Howe
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Caitlin Clark Named to Lieberman Preseason Watch List

By Iowa Sports Information
Ismael Smith Flores
Football

Iowa Football Offers Ismael Smith-Flores

By Rob Howe
Kamari Moulton
Football

Kamari Moulton Discusses New Offer from Iowa

By Rob Howe
Arnold Barnes
Football

Arnold Barnes Discusses Iowa Football Offer

By Rob Howe
Kris Murray, Patrick McCaffery
Podcast

HN Radio Show - Football Apathy and Hoops Arrive

By Andrew Downs
brian-ferentz
Football

Brian Ferentz: Iowa Offensive Issues Broad

By John Bohnenkamp