Iowa Women's Hoops Learns Cancun Challenge Opponents
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The schedule for the 2024 Women’s Cancun Challenge, held at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula, is set for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, it was announced Thursday by Triple Crown Sports.
The Hawkeyes will play two games, competing in the Riviera Division against Rhode Island on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and BYU on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.
It will be the Hawkeyes’ fifth appearance in the tournament (2007, 2010, 2013, 2016). Iowa was scheduled to participate in the event in 2021, but its two games south of the border were canceled due to Covid.
The Hawkeyes are 7-2 all-time at the tournament, including winning the title in 2013.
