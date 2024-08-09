Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Women's Hoops Learns Cancun Challenge Opponents

Hawkeyes Facing Rhode Island, BYU in Mexico

Iowa Sports Information

Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi, left, Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter react during a celebration the Iowa women’s basketball team Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi, left, Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter react during a celebration the Iowa women’s basketball team Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The schedule for the 2024 Women’s Cancun Challenge, held at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula, is set for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, it was announced Thursday by Triple Crown Sports.

 

The Hawkeyes will play two games, competing in the Riviera Division against Rhode Island on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and BYU on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

 

It will be the Hawkeyes’ fifth appearance in the tournament (2007, 2010, 2013, 2016). Iowa was scheduled to participate in the event in 2021, but its two games south of the border were canceled due to Covid.

 

The Hawkeyes are 7-2 all-time at the tournament, including winning the title in 2013.

 

For fan travel package information, contact Danielle Kouba at  or via phone at 970-672-0535, or visit .

