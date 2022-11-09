Skip to main content
Iowa Women's Basketball Signs Pair

Kennise Johnson (UI)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

KENNISE JOHNSON

Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy)

  • No. 3 guard in the state of Illinois
  • No. 13 overall prospect in Illinois
  • In her junior year she won the Prep School National Championship
  • Averaged 11.3 PPG, 6.2 APG, 5.9 RPG, and 3.1 SPG in her junior season
  • Plays for Example Academy under head coach Barry Bradford, who was also her AAU coach for Example Sports

LISA BLUDER on KENNISE JOHNSON

“Kennise brings us great speed and a defensive tenacity that we need. She also brings great energy to all aspects of the game. Overall, we’re excited about the different skillset she gives us in the backcourt.”

AVA JONES

Forward, 6-foot-2, Nickerson, Kan. (Nickerson HS)

  • No. 84 player in ESPN’s 2023 HoopGurlz player rankings
  • Averaged 20.8 PPG and 15.4 RPG in her junior season
  • Reigning 3A girls player of the year in state of Kansas
  • MVP of the Central Kansas League
  • During her sophomore year, she averaged 20.8 PPG, 15.4 RPG, and 2.4 APG
  • In 2021-22, she was named all-Reno County girls player of the year

LISA BLUDER on AVA JONES

“Ava had an unfortunate accident this past summer. We are signing her because we believe in her and she believes in us. She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for all of us.”

