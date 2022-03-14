Skip to main content
Iowa Women Snag No. 2 Seed

Hawkeyes Plays Host to Illinois St. in NCAA Opening Round

Bracket 

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be a No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional and will host the 2022 NCAA First and Second Rounds in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 18 and Sunday, March 20.

Iowa earned its second two-seed bid since 2019 and the fourth time in program history. The Hawkeyes are 8-3 in the NCAA Tournament as a two seed (1993, 1996, 2019).

The Hawkeyes (23-7; 17-4) will take on 15th-seeded Illinois State (19-13; 12-6) on Friday. Carver-Hawkeye Arena will also host a first-round matchup between seventh-seeded Colorado and 10th-seeded Creighton on Friday. The winner of the first-round games will meet on Sunday. Game times and TV designation will be released at a separate time.

This year marks Iowa’s 28th trip to the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to 16 NCAA Tournaments in her 22 years at Iowa.

Tickets to the NCAA First and Second Rounds are on sale now. They can be purchased via hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

NCAA Single-Session Ticket Prices:

Adult: $16

Senior: $8 (50 & above)

Youth: $8 (18 & under)

Students: $8

