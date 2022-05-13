Iowa Women's Basketball 3rd Nationally in Attendance

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa women's basketball program ranked third nationally in average attendance, welcoming a total of 139,813 fans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2021-22.

An average of 8,224 fans per game witnessed the Hawkeyes win 12 home games, including clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season championship with a 104-80 home triumph over nationally-ranked Michigan.

Iowa has been ranked in the national attendance top 10 each of the past three seasons with fans (2022, 2021, 2019). The No. 3 ranking is the highest in the Lisa Bluder era.

Three of the top four attended games nationally in 2022, outside of the Final Four, were sellouts inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

15,056 – Iowa vs. Michigan on Feb. 27, 2022

14,382 – Iowa vs. Illinois State on March 18, 2022

14,382 – Iowa vs. Creighton on March 18, 2022

Three of Iowa women’s basketball five sellout crowds inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena happened in 2022, with the other two coming in 1985 and 1988.