Skip to main content
Iowa Women's Basketball 3rd Nationally in Attendance

Iowa Women's Basketball 3rd Nationally in Attendance

Hawkeyes Average More than 8K at Home Games in '21-22

(L-R) Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock, Monika Czinano. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeyes Average More than 8K at Home Games in '21-22

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa women's basketball program ranked third nationally in average attendance, welcoming a total of 139,813 fans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2021-22.

An average of 8,224 fans per game witnessed the Hawkeyes win 12 home games, including clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season championship with a 104-80 home triumph over nationally-ranked Michigan.

Iowa has been ranked in the national attendance top 10 each of the past three seasons with fans (2022, 2021, 2019). The No. 3 ranking is the highest in the Lisa Bluder era.

Three of the top four attended games nationally in 2022, outside of the Final Four, were sellouts inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • 15,056 – Iowa vs. Michigan on Feb. 27, 2022
  • 14,382 – Iowa vs. Illinois State on March 18, 2022
  • 14,382 – Iowa vs. Creighton on March 18, 2022

Three of Iowa women’s basketball five sellout crowds inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena happened in 2022, with the other two coming in 1985 and 1988.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

137A2170
Football

Iowa Football Offers Aidan Hall

By Rob Howe15 minutes ago
137A2175
Football

Zach Lutmer Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe2 hours ago
Kirk Speraw
Basketball

Brown: Kirk Speraw Gave Heart to Hawkeyes

By Rick Brown7 hours ago
Addison Ostrenga
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Addison Ostrenga

By Rob HoweMay 12, 2022
Kirk Speraw
Basketball

Kirk Speraw Announces Retirement

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 11, 2022
Rick Heller, Keaton Anthony
Spring Sports

B1G Baseball Honors Ty Langenberg, Keaton Anthony

By Iowa Sports InformationMay 11, 2022
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Invited to NBA Draft Combine

By Rob HoweMay 10, 2022
Chris Terek
Football

Christopher Terek Discusses Iowa Football Offer

By Rob HoweMay 10, 2022