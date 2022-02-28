Keegan Murray Named B1G Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office.

The All-America candidate has earned the Big Ten weekly honor a program-best five times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3; Feb. 14; Feb. 28). Luka Garza previously held the school record for most Big Ten weekly accolades since the inception of the award during the 1981-82 season (three times in 2020-21).

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) helped propel the Hawkeyes to a pair of comfortable victories last week versus Michigan State (86-60) and at Nebraska (88-78). Murray averaged 21.5 points -- shooting 57 percent from the field -- eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and a steal in the two contests.

Against the Spartans, Murray tallied game bests in points (28) and steals (2), while also collecting five rebounds, two assists and a block. The 26-point win over Michigan State was Iowa’s largest margin of victory in Iowa City since 1996 (83-47). The victory was also the program’s 500th in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, dating back to its opening in January 1983.

The forward registered his team-leading seventh double-double against the Huskers, totaling 15 points, a game-best 11 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Murray is the only NCAA Division I player this season averaging 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks). He has scored 25 or more 12 games this season, the most of any player from a major conference this season. He has tallied 30+ points four times, the most by any underclassman in a single season in program history. Murray ranks fourth in the nation in points per game and his 23.2 scoring average is most of any player from a major conference.