Keegan Murray Named B1G Player of Week
Team(s)
Iowa Hawkeyes

Keegan Murray Named B1G Player of Week

Iowa Sophomore Nabs Honor for 5th Time This Season

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) passes the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa Sophomore Nabs Honor for 5th Time This Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office.

The All-America candidate has earned the Big Ten weekly honor a program-best five times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3; Feb. 14; Feb. 28). Luka Garza previously held the school record for most Big Ten weekly accolades since the inception of the award during the 1981-82 season (three times in 2020-21).

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) helped propel the Hawkeyes to a pair of comfortable victories last week versus Michigan State (86-60) and at Nebraska (88-78). Murray averaged 21.5 points -- shooting 57 percent from the field -- eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and a steal in the two contests.

Against the Spartans, Murray tallied game bests in points (28) and steals (2), while also collecting five rebounds, two assists and a block. The 26-point win over Michigan State was Iowa’s largest margin of victory in Iowa City since 1996 (83-47). The victory was also the program’s 500th in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, dating back to its opening in January 1983.

The forward registered his team-leading seventh double-double against the Huskers, totaling 15 points, a game-best 11 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Murray is the only NCAA Division I player this season averaging 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks). He has scored 25 or more 12 games this season, the most of any player from a major conference this season. He has tallied 30+ points four times, the most by any underclassman in a single season in program history. Murray ranks fourth in the nation in points per game and his 23.2 scoring average is most of any player from a major conference.

Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Named B1G Player of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
38 seconds ago
