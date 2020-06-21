HawkeyeMaven
Jensen Receives LGBTQ Legacy Leader Award

Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen (left) greets center Megan Gustafson after an NCAA tournament win in 2019. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa women’s basketball associate head coach Jan Jensen is one of five 2020 LGBTQ Legacy Leader Award honorees, dsm magazine and One Iowa Leadership Institute announced last week.

The award is given to Iowans that make an impact in their communities and have persevered despite prejudice.

Jensen earned the honor due to her involvement with the United Way of Johnson County and the Shelter House of Iowa City, as well as leadership and team-building speeches across the state.

“[Jensen] has been a great mentor to the women on our team and the rest of the athletic department,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement. “She has been a sounding board and an ally to many of her peers and student-athletes. Her leadership is unparalleled.”

Jensen is in her 20th season with the Hawkeyes and her 17th as associate head coach. She serves as Iowa's recruiting coordinator and also works with the post players.

Jensen has been a leader in fundraising for the United Way of Johnson County.  Her 2006 campaign totaled over $2 million — with a nine percent increase in donations and a 9.7 percent increase in the number of donations.

In 2006, she was a recipient of the Corridor Business Journal Forty Under 40 Award. In March, 2007, Jensen was named the United Way of Johnson County Volunteer of the Year for her leadership of the Emerging Philanthropists Society and the Healthy Kids School-based Clinics Initiative.

In the spring of 2014, Jensen was named a recipient of the "Women of Influence" Award by the Corridor Business Journal.

