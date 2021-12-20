Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Keegan Murray B1G Player of Week
    Iowa Basketball Sophomore Honored By Conference
    Iowa's Keegan Murray brings the ball up the court against Kansas City on Nov. 12, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/Hawkfanatic.com)

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office.

    Murray exploded for a career-best 35 points. He scored 18 straight Hawkeye points spanning 6:08 in the first half. Murray was six points from the arena record (41 by Stanley Umude of South Dakota on Dec. 12, 2020). The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also totaled a game-best seven rebounds and had two steals, one block, and an assist. The Hawkeyes were +22 when Murray was on the court against the Aggies.

    Murray is tops in the country in points per game (23.5); 41st in blocks per contest (2.1); 42nd in free throws made (47); and 49th in field goal percentage (.572).

    This is Murray’s second Player of the Week honor this season; he previously was honored on Nov. 22.

    Iowa (8-3) will challenge Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) on Tuesday on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

