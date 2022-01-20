Skip to main content
Keegan Murray Mid-Season All-American

Keegan Murray Mid-Season All-American

Sporting News Recognizes Iowa Sophomore

Iowa's Keegan Murray brings the ball up the court against Kansas City on Nov. 12, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/Hawkfanatic.com)

Sporting News Recognizes Iowa Sophomore

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa forward Keegan Murray has been named a second-team midseason All-American on Thursday by Sporting News. It marks the third straight year that a Hawkeye has earned the midseason honor by Sporting News (Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021).

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) ranks second in the country in points per game (23.3); 22nd in field goal percentage (.584); 41st in blocks per contest (2.1); 47th in double-doubles (5), and 90th in free throws made (63).

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has tallied 20+ points 12 times, including six of the last eight games, and 25+ points an NCAA-best nine times this season.

Murray registered his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds last night at Rutgers. He has posted double-doubles in four of the last seven games, including two-straight. Murray’s 13 rebounds are the second most the sophomore has grabbed in a single game (21 versus N.C. Central on Nov. 16, 2021).

Read More

Last week, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Midseason List. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3). Murray joins Garza as the only Hawkeyes to earn at least three Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the same season, dating back to the award inception during the 1981-82 season.


Murray and the Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4) return to action on Saturday, hosting Penn State (8-7, 3-4). Tipoff is set for 3:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is sold out.

Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Mid-Season All-American

1 minute ago
Kaleb Young
Wrestling

HN TV: Iowa Wrestling Interviews

3 hours ago
Monika Czinano
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Women's Basketball Interviews

4 hours ago
Joe Toussaint
Basketball

5 Observations: Iowa-Rutgers Men's Basketball

5 hours ago
Amare Snowden
Football

Amare Snowden Interested in Hawkeyes

20 hours ago
Darius Taylor
Football

Darius Taylor Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Jan 19, 2022
Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Basketball

Iowa-IU Women's Game Postponed

Jan 18, 2022
Iowa Hawkeye Basketball
Basketball

Preview: Rutgers Next Stop for Hawkeyes

Jan 18, 2022