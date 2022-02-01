Late-Season Wooden Top 20 Includes Keegan Murray

Skip to main content
Second-Year Hawkeye in Running for Player of Year Honor

Iowa's Keegan Murray waits to be introduced before a game against Penn State on Jan. 22, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

University of Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20. The announcement was made Monday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2021-22 season thus far, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor.

Earlier this month, Murray was selected to the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Mid-Season List and tabbed second-team midseason All-American by Sporting News. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3). Murray joins Garza as the only Hawkeyes to earn at least three Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the same season, dating back to the award inception during the 1981-82 season.

The Hawkeyes have had a student-athlete named to the Late-Season Top 20 List three straight years and four of the last seven seasons. Former Hawkeye Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award and was a finalist in 2020 award, while Jarrod Uthoff was a semifinalist in 2016.

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) ranks first in the country in Player Efficiency Rating (38.3); fourth in points per game (22.4); 29th in field goal percentage (.565); 41st in blocks per contest (2.16); and 63rd in double-doubles (5).

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has tallied 20+ points 12 times and 25+ points an NCAA-best nine times this season.


