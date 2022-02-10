Keegan Murray on Midseason Naismith Squad

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland - Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray is one of 30 student-athletes selected on Thursday to the Midseason Team for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year.

In the past couple weeks, Murray has been selected to the John R. Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 List, Lute Olson National Player of the Year Midseason List, Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 10, and tabbed second-team midseason All-American by The Athletic and Sporting News. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3). Murray joins Garza as the only Hawkeyes to earn at least three Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the same season, dating back to the award inception during the 1981-82 season.

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) ranks first in the country in Player Efficiency Rating (37.4); fourth in points per game (22.3); 39th in field goal percentage (.551); 43rd in blocks per contest (2.05); 58th in double-doubles (6); and 90th in free throws made.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has tallied 20+ points 14 times and 25+ points an NCAA-best nine times this season.

Murray is looking to become the third Hawkeye to win the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy; Garza in 2021 and Megan Gustafson in 2019.



Murray and the Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6) return to action tonight at Maryland (11-12, 3-9). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

2022 KEEGAN MURRAY HONORS

• John R. Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 List

• Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Midseason Team

• Lute Olson National Player of the Year Midseason List

• Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Semifinalist

• Sporting News Midseason Second Team All-American

• The Athletic Midseason Second Team All-American

• Big Ten Player of the Week (Jan. 3)

• Big Ten Player of the Week (Dec. 20)

• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Nov. 22)