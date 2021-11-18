Keegan Murray's 20-20 Game Rare Feat

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa basketball Coach Fran McCaffery entered the room for his postgame interview Tuesday night with boxscore in hand. He looked at it as he answered his first question. “You don’t see too many lines like that, 27 and 21 and four blocks,” McCaffery said. “That was spectacular.”

Keegan Murray’s big night against North Carolina Central was also historical. The sophomore joined a short list of Hawkeyes to record a 20-20 double-double, and became the first to do it in more than four decades. That covers the careers of guys like Reggie Evans, Greg Brunner, Luka Garza, Chris Street, Ryan Bowen, Acie Earl, Jess Settles, Ed Horton and Aaron White.

Murray’s 27 points and 21 rebounds let him join five other Hawkeyes in the 20-20 club - Chuck Darling, Bill Logan, Kevin Kunnert, Fred Haberecht and Bruce “Sky” King. That’s a short list and a big accomplishment.

It looked like it would be a Jordan Bohannon night when he made a quick three to tie Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-2011) for the most career triples made by a Big Ten player. But No. 375 will have to wait until Thursday’s game with Alabama State.

That left the stage to Murray, a guy who received one scholarship offer (Western Illinois) as a senior at Cedar Rapids Prairie. The versatile 6-foot-9 sophomore forward established a career scoring high for the third straight game, and wiped out his previous career rebounding mark (12 at Wisconsin last season) with ease.

It was the first 20-20 double-double by a Hawkeye since King had 31 points and 21 rebounds against Ohio State at Iowa Fieldhouse on Jan. 27, 1977. King, a 6-8 forward from Dayton, Ohio, was wearing goggles for a second straight game because of an eye injury. The headgear limited his peripheral vision, but not his effectiveness.

King scored 16 of Iowa’s first 20 points in the 84-66 victory over his home-state school. He had 23 points at halftime and finished 11 of 21 from the field and nine of 10 at the free-throw line. Murray was nine of 19 from the field and also nine of 10 from the free-throw line on Tuesday.

That was the second 30-30 game of the season for King. He also had 42 points and 20 rebounds in a 103-80 victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, 1976, at the Lobo Classic. King made 12 of 22 shots from the field and went to the free-throw line 23 times, making 18. No Iowa player scored at least 42 points in a game again until Peter Jok matched it in a game against Memphis on Nov. 26, 2016.

A hearty crowd of 11,729 Hawkeye fans fought through a nasty blizzard to get to Iowa Fieldhouse and see Darling’s final game as a Hawkeye, on March 3, 1952. But Iowa Coach Bucky O’Connor’s decision to start an all-senior lineup in the game backfired. Iowa played sluggishly and never took control of the game. The Badgers won, 78-75.

The Hawkeyes’ 19-3 season, and Darling’s brilliant career, had a sour ending. Darling finished the game with 34 points and 30 rebounds, both career highs. He made 10 field goals and 14 free throws. His rebounding total is a bit more cloudy. Boxscores back then didn’t include rebounds. Game stories in the Des Moines Register and Cedar Rapids Gazette didn’t make mention of Darling’s rebounds. And the official boxscore from that game is missing from Iowa’s media relations files.

But Darling’s 30-rebound total has stood the test of time. Only one player has been credited with more than 30 rebounds in a Big Ten game. That was Walt Bellamy, who had 32 against Michigan on March 11, 1961. Ohio State’s Frank Howard also had 32 rebounds in a non-conference game against Brigham Young on Dec. 29, 1956. The only other players to have

at least 30 rebounds in a Big Ten game are Jerry Lucas of Ohio State (against Indiana in 1962) and Paul Morrow of Wisconsin (against Purdue in 1953).

Darling finished his career with a senior season that saw him become the Big Ten and Iowa record holder in single-season and career points, field goals in a season and free throws in a season. Rebounds are not mentioned.

“My one big regret, except, of course, not winning the conference title, was losing to Wisconsin in my last game,” a dejected Darling said.

O’Connor heaped praise on his 6-8 center.

“Chuck is one of the most conscientious boys I’ve ever had play for me,” O’Connor said. “He’s a perfectionist who will work at something until he has had it mastered. He was constantly striving to improve himself all the time he was here. Chuck deserves every honor he receives.” Darling was a first-team all-Big Ten selection and the program’s second consensus all-American in 1952.

Center Kevin Kunnert is Iowa’s double-double king. He recorded 48 of them in a career that ran from 1971-1973. King is second on that list with 43, followed by Reggie Evans (40), Garza (33) and Brunner (32).

Kunnert’s 20-20 game came against Illinois in 1972, when he had 24 points and 23 rebounds in a 91-84 loss in Champaign. Kunnert had a school-record eight 20-rebound games during his career, and he nearly joined King as a multiple 20-20 player three times in 1972. He had 19 points and 20 rebounds against Michigan State, 34 points and 18 rebounds against Indiana and 19 points and 23 rebounds against Drake.

Haberecht, a junior college transfer and member of Olson’s first recruiting class at Iowa, joined the 20-20 club in his first season at Iowa. Haberecht had 29 points and 20 rebounds at Wisconsin on Feb. 1, 1975.

The other member of this elite gathering is Logan, best known as a member of O’Connor’s Fabulous Five team that was a national runner-up to Bill Russell and San Francisco in 1956. The season before, Logan had 25 points and 23 rebounds in a victory at Michigan on Feb. 6, 1955.

Murray’s became the first Hawkeye to record at least 20 rebounds in a game since Brunner had 23 caroms against Minnesota on Jan. 18, 2006. And Keegan became the first major conference player to record at least 27 points, 21 rebounds and four blocked shots since Kansas State’s Michael Beasley against Sacramento State on Nov. 9, 2007.

A slew of Hawkeyes have come close to membership in the 20-20 club. Evans, one of Iowa’s greatest rebounders ever, had 30 points and 18 rebounds against Penn State in the 2001 Big Ten Tournament semifinals, on his way to being named the most valuable player. Bowen had 20 points and 19 rebounds against Long Island in 2019. Brunner had 17 points to go with those 23 rebounds against Minnesota in 2006. Horton had 21 points and 19 rebounds at North Carolina in 1989.

Steve Krafcisin had 25 points and 18 rebounds against Drake in 1980. William Mayfield had 21 points and 19 rebounds against Drake in 1978. Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds against Wisconsin in 2020. And both White and Jared Reiner had games of 25 points and 17 rebounds, White against Iowa State in 2013 and Reiner against Indiana in 2003. All those close calls show that a 20-20 game is elusive, and quite an accomplishment. So take a bow, Keegan Murray.