Keegan Murray Mid-Season Wooden Top 25

Iowa Sophomore Recognized Among Country's Best

Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) dunks over Southeastern Louisiana's Joe Kasperzyk during their game on Dec. 21, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

LOS ANGELES - University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Mid-Season Top 25. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2021-22 season, the list comprises of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for one of the sport’s most prestigious honor.

The Hawkeyes have had a student-athlete named to the Mid-Season Top 25 three straight years and four of the last seven seasons. Former Hawkeye Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award and was a finalist in 2020 award, while Jarrod Uthoff was a semifinalist in 2016.

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) is a three-time Big Ten Player of the Week honoree and leads the country in points per game (24.5) and player efficiency rating (43.6). The native of Cedar Rapids also ranks 27th in field goal percentage (.592); 42nd in blocks per contest (2.0); and 48th in free throws made (54).

Murray has tallied 20+ points 10 times and 25+ points an NCAA-best seven times this season. He has scored 35 points in a game twice this season, versus Utah State and Maryland, both Hawkeye victories.

Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday at No. 23 Wisconsin. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

