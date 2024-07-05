Lucy Olsen Named to USA 3x3 Team
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – University of Iowa guard Lucy Olsen was named to the women’s 2024 USA 3x3 Nations Leagues team USA Basketball announced on Friday. The squad is set to compete at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Nations League Americas Conference July 22-28 in Mexico City.
The 2024 USA 3x3 Women’s Nations League Team features NCAA Division I athletes, including Christina Dalce (University of Maryland), Morgan Maly (Creighton University), Cotie McMahon (Ohio State University), Lucy Olsen (University of Iowa, Mikaylah Williams (LSU) and Serah Williams (University of Wisconsin).
In April, Dalce, Olsen and Mikaylah Williams participated in the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team training camp in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Dalce, Maly and Olsen competed at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League, qualifying for and eventually winning the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Nations League Final as representatives of the USA U21 squad.
Per FIBA, the seventh edition of the 3x3 Nations League will feature 13 conferences including U23 and U21 teams. The 2024 FIBA 3x3 Nations League includes seven conferences from Europe, including three U21, two from Africa and Asia, and one each from Americas and U21 Asia-Pacific.
The Americas Conference will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days. The six team members can substitute as needed for each day’s four-person entry.
For the first time, the FIBA 3x3 Nations League will be a qualification route to the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup 2024. Conference winners will qualify for the event, set for Sept. 11-15 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The 2024 FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League will stream live on YouTube.
Different than five-on-five, 3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basketball, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-pointer field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.