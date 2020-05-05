HawkeyeMaven
Connor McCaffery Deals With Loss Of Two Seasons

John Bohnenkamp

Fran McCaffery said it was a "gut punch" when his Iowa men's basketball team found out first that the Big Ten tournament was canceled, and then the NCAA tournament was canceled.

Later that day, on March 12, the coach's son got the second hammer — the NCAA had canceled its spring championships, and the rest of the spring season was canceled.

That meant McCaffery's son, Connor, who was playing basketball and baseball, lost two seasons in the span of a couple of hours.

"I think it's been hard on him," Fran McCaffery said last week in a video conference with the Iowa media. "It's been hard on him."

Connor McCaffery had started all 31 games for the Hawkeyes this season, averaging 6.2 points. He led the nation with a plus-4.6 assist-to-turnover ratio, and averaged less than a turnover per game.

He is also an outfielder on Iowa's baseball team. McCaffery had yet to pay in a game this season for the Hawkeyes, who were 10-5 and had just completed a two-game sweep of Kansas the day before all college sports were halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Connor was going to join the team once Iowa's basketball season was completed.

"I think you could see that that team was on its way to having a terrific season," Fran McCaffery said of the Iowa baseball team. "It was coming together for that team. They clearly had more depth than the year before, and he clearly liked that group of guys, and was anxious to join them, hopefully later than sooner.

"Connor just kind of refocused academically, to finish the semester strong. He's been lifting, and his body's in a good place. He's been working on his game. He's been doing some hitting."

