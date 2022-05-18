Iowa Women's Basketball Signs Molly Davis

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that transfer Molly Davis has signed with the University of Iowa.

A senior-to-be, Davis competed the previous three seasons at Central Michigan University. She has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 bonus year.

MOLLY DAVIS

Senior (2 years of eligibility remaining)

Guard, 5-foot-7

Midland, Michigan (H.H. Dow High School/Central Michigan University)

Three-year starter at Central Michigan

Scored 1,438 career points at CMU, 12th most in program history

All-MAC First Team (2021), All-MAC Second Team (2020 & 2022), All-MAC Freshman Team (2020)

Led the team in scoring (18.6 ppg), steals (1.3 spg), assists (4.7 apg) and free throws made (94), and ranked second in 3-pointers made (52) as a junior in 2022

Reached double figures in scoring 67 times, including 20 games last season

Ranked sixth in the MAC and No. 23 in the NCAA in scoring (20.8 ppg) as a sophomore in 2021

Team’s second leading scorer and No. 12 in the league, averaging 14.3 points per game as a freshman in 2020

Swiped a career-best five steals in NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa in 2021

Netted 32+ points five career times, including a career-high 33 points versus Ohio in the MAC Tournament Semifinals

Two-time academic all-conference honoree

Four-year starter for Dow High School, graduating in 2019 and ranking second in school history in 3-pointers (174), third in games played (94), fourth in scoring (1,278 points), eighth in assists (240), and 10th in steals (227)

Exercise science major

LISA BLUDER ON MOLLY DAVIS

“I am thrilled to have Molly join our Hawkeye family. Molly is a proven Division I guard with outstanding offensive skills and a hardnosed defensive mindset. She will provide us with needed depth at our point guard position, while also having the capability to play off guard because of her shooting range. In addition, Molly has a high basketball IQ with a team-first mindset. I am excited to work with her!”