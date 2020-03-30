HawkeyeMaven
Monday Clicks: Hawkeyes' (Simulated) Run To Final Four Ends

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's simulated run to the Final Four ended on Sunday afternoon with a 73-70 loss to Kansas in a regional final.

The Twitter account @NCAAsim2020 simulated the NCAA men's basketball tournament in the wake of the tournament's cancellation over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Hawkeyes, a 6 seed, defeated Duke in the second round and Kentucky in the regional semifinals to face top seed Kansas in the final.

In Sunday's simulation, Iowa took a 57-56 lead in the second half on a Joe Wieskamp 3-pointer before Kansas rallied.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 24 points and nine rebounds. Wieskamp had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike each had 20 points for Kansas.

Goodson works on moves

Since there isn't going to be any spring football, here is some video on Iowa running back Tyler Goodson working on his footwork, posted by his father on Twitter on Sunday.

Goodson, a true freshman, moved into the starting lineup midway through last season. He led the Hawkeyes with 638 rushing yards.

Something to get you through

It's Monday, so here's Vin Scully to get you through the week, and the next few weeks, really.

Big Ten on the Big Board

Sports Illustrated is releasing a collection of videos on the top 50 prospects for next month's NFL draft.

No. 47 on the list is Michigan's Cesar Ruiz.

