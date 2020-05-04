HawkeyeMaven
Monday's Clicks: Katz Thinks Garza Will Return

John Bohnenkamp

Luka Garza's decision about whether to stay in the NBA Draft still hasn't been made.

But Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz thinks the Iowa junior center will come back to finish his career.

"There are three players (in the Big Ten) that I think are going to go back no matter what, and one of them is the best player in the Big Ten," Katz said of Garza, mentioning him along with Purdue's Nojel Eastern and Minnesota's Marcus Carr.

Katz said when speaking to Garza in the days after the cancellation of the rest of the college basketball season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Garza "gave me a strong indication that he was going to return to Iowa for his senior season, but he's still testing the waters. I expect Garza to be back at Iowa."

Garza is the reigning Big Ten player of the year after averaging 26.2 points per game in conference play last season. He is also a national player of the year contender for next season — he picked up that honor from six national outlets after this season.

NFL schedule

The NFL regular-season schedule will be released this week, but the league won't be playing outside of the United States this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five games that would have been playing in London and Mexico City are being moved back to U.S. stadiums.

The league is planning for any contingencies in case the season can't start on time.

by

RobertMac