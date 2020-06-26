HawkeyeMaven
NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

John Bohnenkamp

The NCAA Division I Council on Thursday extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through Aug. 31.

The dead period, which was going to expire on July 31, has been in effect since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first dead period was instituted on March 13 and was to run through April 15. That period was extended through May 31, and then again through July 31.

The NCAA said in a statement the Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis.

Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur in a dead period.

Iowa had 17 verbal commitments for football in the 2021 recruiting class. The men's and women's basketball teams each have two open scholarships to fill.

Additionally, the NCAA announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees indicated they are not planning to recommend any changes to the summer access model that was adopted last week, which permits institutions to begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20 and may include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with not more than four hours of skill instruction.

Iowa's men's and women's basketball teams are currently going through voluntary workouts.

Council members also granted a waiver to modifying the start date for preseason practice in sports other than football. Fall preseasons generally begin a specific number of days prior to the first scheduled regular season contest. The waiver allows teams to count back from the first day contests are allowed, instead of a team’s actual scheduled first contest.

