Video: Kriener On Big Ten Tournament

Iowa center Ryan Kriener talked on Tuesday about how the Hawkeyes are preparing for this week's Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes are the fifth seed in the tournament and will play either 12 seed Minnesota or 13 seed Northwestern in Thursday's 1:30 p.m. (CDT) second-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Iowa went 20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes head into the tournament on a two-game losing streak after a loss to Purdue last Tuesday and Sunday's defeat at Illinois.