Wednesday's Clicks: Iowa Coaches Set For Virtual Outreach Events

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder will be among the coaches available during the virtual Hawkeye Events series. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa coaches won't be making their usual spring and summer outreach events around the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, seven Virtual Hawkeye events will take place weekly on the athletic department's Facebook page, beginning May 15. Laura VandeBerg, the host of hawkeyesports.com, will be the host for the events. Each event will feature a question-and-answer session.

The schedule (all times Central):

• Friday, May 15, 4 p.m.: Select Iowa senior student-athletes.

Thursday, May 21, noon: Gary Dolphin, Voice of the Hawkeyes

• Thursday, May 28, 5:30 p.m.: Football coach Kirk Ferentz

• Thursday, June 4, noon: Women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder

• Thursday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.: Wrestling coach Tom Brands

• Tuesday, June 16, noon: Men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery

• Thursday, June 25, 5:30 p.m.: Volleyball coach Vicki Brown

Latest lines

PointsBet has its latest lines for the college and pro football seasons.

Iowa's money line for winning the national championship is +10000. Among Big Ten teams, Ohio State is +350, Penn State is +4000, and Michigan and Wisconsin are +5000.

Nebraska and Iowa State are +10000.

Among the Heisman Trophy lines, Spencer Petras, who heads into the summer at No. 1 on Iowa's depth chart at quarterback, is +20000. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is +10000.

Sports Illustrated is breaking down the over/unders for NFL win totals. A look at the Buffalo Bills, which drafted former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second round last month.

National links

How baseball's shutdown has affected the hot dog and peanut industries.

Mark Cuban says the NBA's return has to be "perfect."

ESPN moves up the release date of three documentaries.

