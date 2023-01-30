Skip to main content
'24 OL Josh Janowski Commits to Iowa Football

'24 Frankfort (IL) Lincoln Way East High OL Josh Janowski visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 1, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

'24 OL Josh Janowski Commits to Iowa Football

Hawkeyes Offered Illinois Product During the Weekend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It didn't take long for Josh Janowski to think about the Iowa Football scholarship offer he picked up on Saturday. The 2024 Illinois offensive lineman announced on Monday that he was committing to the Hawkeyes. 

Janowski (6-3, 270) also reported scholarship offers from Ball State, Bowling Green and Toledo. The Frankfort (IL) Lincoln Way East junior visited Iowa Football for a game in October and in July for a junior day. 

Rivals ranks Janowski as a three-star prospect. He's projected as an interior offensive lineman. 

You can view Janowski's junior highlights HERE

Iowa is up to six known verbal pledges in its '24 Class. 

2024 IOWA FOOTBALL VERBAL COMMITMENTS

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cody Fox, OL, Iowa

Cam Buffington, LB, Iowa

Derek Weisskopf, LB, Iowa

Preston Ries, LB, Iowa

James Resar, QB, Florida

Josh Janowski, OL, Illinois

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Grant Leeper
Football

Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Kris Murray
Basketball

Watch: Iowa Basketball Rutgers Postgame

By Rob Howe
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Patrick McCaffery Returns in Iowa Victory

By John Bohnenkamp
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Dumps Rutgers

By Rob Howe
Rusty Feth
Football

Iowa Football Adds Transfer OL Rusty Feth

By Rob Howe
Spencer Lee
Wrestling

WATCH: Iowa-Penn St. Wrestling Post-Match

By Iowa Sports Information
Filip Rebraca
Basketball

WATCH: Iowa Basketball Player Interviews 1-27-23

By Iowa Sports Information
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-27-23

By Iowa Sports Information