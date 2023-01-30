'24 OL Josh Janowski Commits to Iowa Football

It didn't take long for Josh Janowski to think about the Iowa Football scholarship offer he picked up on Saturday. The 2024 Illinois offensive lineman announced on Monday that he was committing to the Hawkeyes.

Janowski (6-3, 270) also reported scholarship offers from Ball State, Bowling Green and Toledo. The Frankfort (IL) Lincoln Way East junior visited Iowa Football for a game in October and in July for a junior day.

Rivals ranks Janowski as a three-star prospect. He's projected as an interior offensive lineman.

You can view Janowski's junior highlights HERE.

Iowa is up to six known verbal pledges in its '24 Class.

2024 IOWA FOOTBALL VERBAL COMMITMENTS

Cody Fox, OL, Iowa

Cam Buffington, LB, Iowa

Derek Weisskopf, LB, Iowa

Preston Ries, LB, Iowa

James Resar, QB, Florida

Josh Janowski, OL, Illinois