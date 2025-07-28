49ers' George Kittle Leads NFL in Eye-Opening Statistic
Iowa Hawkeyes legend and San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle continues to prove that he's one of the best players and offensive weapons in the NFL.
Kittle leads the league with 11.6 yards per target and is the only tight end to average 10+ yards per target since 2023.
This stat shows that Kittle is a big downfield threat for the 49ers. In the 2024 season, he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the sixth time and a major contributor to San Francisco's offense despite the team finishing 6-11.
The 31-year-old has blossomed into a star in the NFL after a solid career with the Hawkeyes. In his senior season with Iowa, Kittle had 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
He signed a four-year $76.4 million contract extension with San Francisco this offseason, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league.
Kittle is the top target for quarterback Brock Purdy and is poised for another great season in 2025. The Hawkeyes legend will look to help lead the 49ers back to the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2024.
