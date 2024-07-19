5-Star Kicker Scott Starzyk Commits to Iowa
Iowa's specials teams have ranked among the best in the country in recent years. The Hawkeyes hoped to keep that momentum going with the addition of five-star kicker Scott Starzyk.
The Woodlands (TX) High specialist announced his decision Thursday night on social media. He received a scholarship offer while officially visiting Iowa City last month.
Starzyk connected with the Hawkeye coaches, student-athletes and culture. After that, the stage stood out.
"The opportunity to make plays in the Big Ten was a big factor," he told HN Friday morning.
Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Memphis and Texas are among the other schools that have played host to him for campus visits. Army, Navy, Memphis and others offered scholarships.
Kohl's Kicking sees Starzyk as the nation's top place-kicker in the 2025 recruiting class. It also ranks him as the No. 4 punter in the cycle.
The Hawkeyes return two-year starting kicker Drew Stevens, who will be a junior this season. They added North Carolina's Tripp Woody at the position in the '24 class. Those two guys walked on at Iowa. Starting punter Rhys Dakin is a true freshman.
Stevens played host to Starzyk during his visit. He told HN he welcomes joining a competitive specialist room.
"I feel as it’s one of the better situations in the country right now for a kicker to enter," Starzyk said last month.
Now, with recruiting behind him, Starzyk can focus on improvement and his senior high school season.
"It feels great to know that I'm home," he said.