Aidan Hall Commits to Iowa Football

Aidan Hall announced on social media Saturday that he was verbally committing to Iowa Football. The Harlan (IA) High Athlete became the Hawkeyes' ninth known verbal pledge in the 2023 Recruiting Class.

Iowa offered Hall a scholarship on May 13. He spoke with HN about that opportunity.

"I chose Iowa due to my relationship with the coaching staff, them being able to put guys in the NFL and also being a Hawkeye fan growing up," Hall told HN after his commitment.

Hall (6-2, 200) also reported scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Fordham, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. Iowa State and Kansas State were showing interest.

"Now was the time to commit because I wanted to get the recruiting process over with and get it off my chest. The process is long and can be very stressful at times. It feels good because I no longer have to worry about it. I can focus on this upcoming season without worrying about that," he said.

A versatile athlete, Hall could end up at several positions on the next level. Safety, Cash and linebacker might be options with the Hawkeyes.

Hall stood out on both sides of the ball last season for the Cyclones. He rushed 94 times for 777 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught 32 passes for 755 yards and seven more scores and totaled 29.5 tackles (25 solo). He added three interceptions, including a pair of Pick-6s on defense.

Hall averaged 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds during this past basketball season. He qualified for Drake Relays in the 100 meters, his top this year being 10.96 seconds.

Hall is undecided on a major but is considering something in the business field.

You can watch Hall's junior highlights HERE.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)