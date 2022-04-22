Skip to main content
Alex Mota at Peace with Iowa Football Commitment

Marion Athlete Gives Dying Grandfather Special Gift
Marion (IA) High's Alex Mota (red) runs the 100 during the Forwald-Coleman Relays on April 21, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Alex Mota knew the time was right when committing to Iowa Football in February. That it could serve as a gift to his dying grandfather only sweetened the moment. 

Dean Culberson was a life-long Hawkeye fan. He found out two weeks before passing away that his grandson would be wearing the Black and Gold. 

"To me, the decision was about family," Mota told HN. "That's what really did it for me. My grandfather was in the hospital, and he wasn't doing well. I wanted to let him see me commit as a Hawkeye." 

Mota chose Iowa ahead of scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Ohio), Nebraska and Wisconsin. Missouri, Notre Dame and others were showing him interest. 

A three-sport athlete, the Hawkeye staff projects Mota as a receiver. He could end up in the secondary if that spot doesn't work out. Marion uses him all over the field, including quarterback. 

As a quarterback, Mota combined for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns in ’21. Of his 28 tackles on defense, 25 were solo. He finished second in the 100 and sixth in the 200 at the state track meet last May. 

Mota is prepared for any challenges coming his way in college. Losing his grandfather is the latest example of life throwing him adversity. He deals daily with the loss of his parents

"I know they're watching over, and it's pretty amazing to me," he said. 

Having decided on a university, Mota can relax. He's enjoying his track season after helping his team reach the state tournament in basketball. 

"There's just less stress. I don't have to worry about other coaches texting me and just knowing that Iowa is home," he said. 

Here's our full interview with Mota from the Forwald-Coleman Relays Thursday here at Iowa City High, where he talks about his position versatility, bonding with fellow Hawkeye recruits and more: 

