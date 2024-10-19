Analyst Identifies Key Iowa Player To Watch vs Michigan State
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense is in desperate need of a boost. We know that running back Kaleb Johnson is a stud, but beyond that, Iowa does not have much to offer.
But could a sleeper playmaker emerge for Iowa's Week 8 matchup with the Michigan State Spartans?
Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register has identified a potential breakout candidate for the Hawkeyes, naming wide receiver Seth Anderson.
"But if there’s a candidate, look toward Seth Anderson, who made his first catch of the season on Saturday – a 27-yarder over the middle – after he missed the first five games with a hamstring injury," Leistikow wrote.
Anderson arrived at Iowa last season and had a very limited role, logging just 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. The six-foot, 180-pound deep threat could see his role grow as the season progresses, as Leistikow notes that he played 17 snaps in the slot position against the Washington Huskies last weekend.
Leistikow also mentions that with tight end Addison Ostrenga out with an injury, the Hawkeyes may be running less two tight end sets, which would open the door for more wide receiver targets. That could mean more opportunities for Anderson.
Of course, a lot of this also depends on quarterback Cade McNamara, who has struggled mightily this season, having thrown for under 100 yards three times over his first six games this season.
We'll see if Anderson can step up and provide Iowa with the deep threat that it sorely needs as Big Ten play progresses.