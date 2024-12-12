Analyst Unleashes On Iowa Hawkeyes' QB Situation
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered 2024 with lofty expectations, but things have not exactly gone according to plan.
Yes, Iowa went 8-4 during the regular season and secured another bowl appearance, but the team was not nearly as efficient as many had hoped.
Why? Well, the Hawkeyes' instability under center was probably the biggest reason, as the Hawkeyes were forced to shuffle through three different starting quarterbacks this year.
To make matters worse, Iowa has already lost three signal-callers to the transfer portal, leaving just Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton as the only quarterbacks available for the Hawkeyes' matchup with the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.
Clearly, Iowa needs an answer at the position, and with the transfer portal open and plenty of signal-callers up for grabs, the Hawkeyes could very well find a solution soon.
But until then, Iowa's quarterback situation is in shambles, and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic told the cold, hard truth about it during the Legends & Listeners podcast.
"This has been a wasteland of epic proportions when you talk about quarterback," Dochterman said. "The last three years, I think it was a total of nine quarterbacks have hit the portal. Since 2017, every single quarterback that they've brought in as a freshman has hit the portal."
It doesn't stop there, either. Even signal-callers that the Hawkeyes snagged in the transfer portal have departed.
"Cade McNamara, Deacon Hill, they've hit the portal, too," added Dochterman. "The only one right now that's standing is Brendan Sullivan. So, that is scorched earth if we've ever seen anything."
It really makes you wonder how a renowned Big Ten school could be so inept when it comes to addressing the most important position on the field (and probably in all of sports).
We'll see if Iowa can rectify the problem heading into 2025.