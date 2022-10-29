Skip to main content
Anterio Thompson Commits to Iowa Football

Anterio Thompson (left) and Kelvin Bell

Iowa Western, Dubuque Hempstead Product Pledges to Hawkeyes
Iowa Football started its Homecoming weekend off on  a high note Friday night. Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Anterio Thompson announced he was verbally committing to the Hawkeyes. 

Thompson, a Dubuque (IA) Hempstead High graduate, picked up an Iowa scholarship offer earlier this season. He also reported offers from Arkansas State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Memphis, Nebraska, North Carolina State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State and Western Kentucky. 

HN spoke with Thompson (6-3, 300) after he camped with the Hawkeyes in June. He also visited campus for spring practice back in March. He expected to graduate from Western in December and enroll at Iowa in January. 

Thompson has registered four sacks for the unbeaten and No. 2 ranked Reivers this fall. He's recorded 5.5 tackles for loss. 

You can watch Thompson's midseason highlights HERE. Western plays at Iowa Central today at 2:30 p.m. CT. 

