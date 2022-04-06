Skip to main content
Antonio Fondren Jr. Stops By Iowa Football

'23 St. Louis Park (MN) Benilde-St. Margaret's DL/TE Antonio Fondren Jr. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Minnesota Defensive Lineman Returns to Campus for Spring Visit

Antonio Fondren Jr. returned to see Iowa Football Tuesday after visiting the school in November for a Hawkeye game at Kinnick Stadium. He came away impressed both times. 

"Their facilities were second to none," the Osseo (MN) High defensive lineman told HN. "Apart from the game-day visit, I got to take a deeper dive into the culture and the history of the team when touring the facilities (on Tuesday)." 

ESPN.com lists 40 former Hawkeyes as being on NFL rosters. By contrast, Big Ten foes Illinois and Indiana have a combined 22 alumni listed. 

"The amount of players they either had on an active roster or have previously put into the league shocked me," Fondren Jr. said.  

Louisville, Florida A&M, Eastern Kentucky and South Alabama have reportedly offered the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder scholarships. Minnesota, where he visited Saturday, and Notre Dame have shown him interest. 

Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell and assistant Ladell Betts, who recruits Minnesota for the program, are leading the pursuit of Fondren Jr. 

"Coach Bell mentioned he thinks I would fit really well at their defensive tackle position. They have me very high on their (recruiting) board. (Bell) said since I wasn’t able to attend camp there last year, it set me back a bit. But this summer I should earn my offer at their camp," Fondren Jr. said. 

"I think I fit into their scheme very well. I believe I can definitely see myself there." 

Fondren Jr. expects to unofficially visit Iowa again after camping at the school in June. 

"I'd like to learn just a bit more on the academic side. My parents and I really value that. I would love to major in Psychology," he said. 

Fondren Jr. is scheduled to visit Northern Iowa on April 16 and North Dakota State on April 23. 

You can watch his junior highlights HERE

