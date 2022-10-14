Arnold Barnes Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Arnold Barnes says Iowa has always been a dream school of his. Now the New Orleans running back has a chance to play for the Hawkeyes.

They extended a scholarship offer to the Booker T. Washington High ball carrier Friday. The Class of 2023 member planned on visiting them at the end of this month.

"I've always loved how they used they backs and how the environment was there, every time," Barnes told HN of his affinity for the Hawkeyes. "I've watched their games. It’s a hell of an experience to have to have this opportunity."

Barnes (5-10, 190) verbally committed to home-town Tulane on Sept. 4. Since then, Iowa and Nebraska have offered scholarships. He officially visited the Huskers on Sept. 30.

The Hawkeyes are next.

"Iowa has always been a dream school of mine, So, I want take advantage and go up there and see what’s it all about," he said.

Iowa running back coach Ladell Betts is leading the school's recruitment of Barnes. He's also been communicating with recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes.

"These are two great guys. They've seen something special in me, and they took the shot and offered me," Arnold Barnes said.

Barnes said setting up a Hawkeye visit was an easy decision.

"I want see what iowa is all about. I want to experience a huge historic college and want be able to see myself with the Hawkeyes for three to four years," he said.

Barnes, who is interested in becoming chiropractor or meteorologist, isn't concerned with the depth charts at the programs he's considering.

"I haven't looked at it yet for Iowa, but I don't care how many backs they have. If I go up there, I’m willing to compete for the starting job," he said.

Sophomore Leshon Williams leads the Hawkeyes in rushing this season with 236 yards. True freshman Kaleb Johnson has 232.

You can watch Barnes' junior highlights HERE.