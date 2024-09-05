Austin Blythe Honorary Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa standout offensive lineman Austin Blythe will serve as honorary captain when the Hawkeyes host Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest on Saturday on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:40 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on CBS.
Blythe was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes from 2012-15, helping lead Iowa to 31 victories, including 12 wins and a Big Ten West Division title as a senior. In his final year, he was a finalist for the Rimington Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top center. Blythe also was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and named a permanent team captain in 2015.
Blythe appeared in 50 contests during his career, starting at right guard as a redshirt freshman in 2012 before moving to center for his final three seasons. The native of Williamsburg, Iowa, helped lead the Hawkeyes to three January bowl games as the starting center (2014 Outback Bowl; 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl; 2016 Rose Bowl). He earned second-team all-conference laurels as a junior and was tabbed honorable mention all-league his sophomore campaign.
Blythe played seven seasons in the National Football League after being drafted in the seventh round by Indianapolis in 2016. He played four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-20), and one year each with the Colts (2016), Kansas City Chiefs (2021) and Seattle Seahawks (2022). Blythe started at right guard in Super Bowl LIII for the Rams.
Blythe will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.