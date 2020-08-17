SI.com
Barta Estimates $100 Million Revenue Loss

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a letter to football season ticket holders on Monday that he is anticipating lost revenue of approximately $100 million to the athletic department this year.

Barta said the decision of the Big Ten to postpone fall sports, including football, to a possible spring season will lead to a budget deficit within the department of between $60-75 million.

Barta said in the letter that the department is "working hard to find solutions" to the deficit.

"These decisions will be very challenging," Barta said.

Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted last Tuesday to postpone all fall sports to the spring because of medical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference has received plenty of backlash for the decision, with parent groups from numerous schools, including Iowa, writing letters to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, asking for an explanation for the decision.

"We have said from the beginning, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our priority," Barta said in the letter. "Our athletics department is fortunate to have the expertise and guidance of our medical team and partners at University of Iowa Health Care. Unfortunately, the conference determined there were still too many uncertainties to move forward with fall sports."

Barta added, "We’ve learned a lot about the virus since March. It’s critical we find answers to the health and safety concerns that led to the shutdown of our fall sports."

Football season ticket holders who want a refund for this season can receive it. The money can also be applied to next season.

Season ticket priority and seat locations are guaranteed for next year. 

