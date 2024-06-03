Ben Nichols Discusses Iowa Football Offer
Ben Nichols has had Iowa Football on his mind quite a bit lately. Last month, a graduate of his high school committed to the Hawkeyes. Sunday, he performed at their elite prospect camp.
Chances are good that he'll be thinking about the Black and Gold even more moving forward. Nichols announced an Iowa scholarship offer shortly after finishing camp. Offensive line coach George Barnett delivered the good news.
"Coach Barnett told me that I fit perfectly as an Iowa offensive lineman - strong, physical, a technician and smart," Nichols told HN.
Nichols (6-6, 315) will be a junior this fall at Davison (MI) High, the alma mater of new Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan.
"Brendan is a super, hard-working dude who loves the process," Nichols said of the Northwestern transfer. "He's gonna be a great fit and turn some heads this season."
Nichols turned heads Sunday in Iowa City. He valued the experience.
"I learned a lot of different things at camp. Coach Barnett has a different style of run blocking, which I like, and is great in the coaching aspect," he said.
Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kentucky, Illinois and others have reportedly offered Nichols scholarships. He's scheduled to camp with Ohio State on June 17.
The 247Sports Composite rankings put Nichols as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman nationally and the fifth-best player overall in Michigan for the '26 Class. On3's Industry Ranking sees him as the 17th-best player at his position and No. 4 in his state.
Nichols' sophomore highlight video impresses, especially when considering he's only half way through high school. There's potential for a big-time performer at the next level.
That could happen with the Hawkeyes now that Nichols nabbed that opportunity. They have his attention.
"I love the history (at) Iowa. It's a great program producing a ton of talent in the NFL and a historically winning program," he said.