Big Ten Suspends Organized Team Activities

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shouts instructions during last season's Holiday Bowl. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Ten announced on Friday that all organized team activities at its 14 schools have been suspended until April 6 because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That would affect Iowa's spring football practice schedule. The Hawkeyes were to begin workouts on March 25, and conclude on April 24.

The Big Ten statement:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus. 

