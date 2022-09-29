Skip to main content
Brad Banks Honorary Captain for Michigan Game

Brad Banks Honorary Captain for Michigan Game

Former Iowa QB, Heisman Trophy Runner-Up Joining Hawkeyes This Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa quarterback Brad Banks will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:05 a.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FOX.

Banks is one of more than 40 members of the 2002 Iowa football team on campus this weekend for a reunion of that squad that won the Big Ten title with a perfect 8-0 record. The Hawkeyes posted a 10-2 overall record in 2002 and participated in the Orange Bowl against Southern California.

Banks passed for 2,573 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2002 and amassed 2,996 yards total offense. In two seasons his career totals included 3,155 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with 574 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His 95-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Clark versus Purdue remains tied as the longest scoring pass in school history.

Banks finished as runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2002. He won the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback in the nation and was named The Associated Press Player of the Year. Banks earned the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Most Valuable Player in the conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Banks will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

kirk-ferentz
Football

'81 Iowa Victory Against Michigan Impactful

By Rick Brown
Kaevon Merriweather
Football

Kaevon Merriweather Welcomes Another Shot at Michigan

By Rick Brown
George Barnett
Football

HN TV: George Barnett Press Conference

By Iowa Sports Information
Jim Harbaugh
Podcast

Opposition Research Podcast - Michigan

By Andrew Downs
Zach VanValkenburg
Football

Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Michigan Football

By Rob Howe
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Press Conference 9-27-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Jestin Jacobs
Football

Iowa Football Notebook: Injury Update

By John Bohnenkamp
John Waggoner
Football

HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 9-27-22

By Rob Howe