Brad Banks Honorary Captain for Michigan Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa quarterback Brad Banks will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:05 a.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FOX.

Banks is one of more than 40 members of the 2002 Iowa football team on campus this weekend for a reunion of that squad that won the Big Ten title with a perfect 8-0 record. The Hawkeyes posted a 10-2 overall record in 2002 and participated in the Orange Bowl against Southern California.

Banks passed for 2,573 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2002 and amassed 2,996 yards total offense. In two seasons his career totals included 3,155 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with 574 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His 95-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Clark versus Purdue remains tied as the longest scoring pass in school history.

Banks finished as runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2002. He won the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback in the nation and was named The Associated Press Player of the Year. Banks earned the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Most Valuable Player in the conference.

Banks will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.