Brandon Davis-Swain Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Iowa Football jumped in early with talented 2024 Michigan Athlete Brandon Davis-Swain, offering him a scholarship on Tuesday. Being near the front of the line could end up being a good move by the Hawkeyes.

Davis-Swain (6-4, 240) is only halfway through his prep career at West Bloomfield (MI) High, but colleges are catching on to his immense upside. And that's saying something when considering his 18 sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a sophomore, when he earned all-state honors.

Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia are among his 16 reported scholarship offers to date. That list is sure to keep growing.

Davis-Swain plays defensive line and tight end for West Bloomfield. Scouts are dreaming about him rushing opposing quarterbacks.

"Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is recruiting me. He offered the scholarship," Davis-Swain told HN.

Being in the Big Ten footprint, he's aware of the Hawkeyes on a cursory level.

"I don't know much about Iowa, but I would love to get to know everything about it," he said.

Davis-Swain has visited Michigan on multiple occasions, including for the Ohio State game in November. He's also stopped at Notre Dame.

"I will visit (Iowa) in March, my birthday month. I want to learn a lot because I don’t know too much," he said.

Davis-Swain is hoping to find out about Iowa's academics.

"I want to study Sports Medicine or Technical Engineering," he said.

Rivals ranks Davis-Swain as a four-star prospect. You can watch his sophomore highlights HERE.