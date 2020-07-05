HawkeyeMaven
Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Jeffrey Bowie

John Bohnenkamp

A breakdown of defensive end Jeffrey Bowie, a verbal commitment to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-5

Weight — 242 pounds

Hometown — West Branch, Iowa (West Branch High School)

Other offers — Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (35 position, 7 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (502 national, 33 position, 6 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (64 position, 5 state)

Analysis

Iowa got a big in-state commit from West Branch’s Jeffrey Bowie to add to its defensive line. He had 44.5 tackles last year, including 15 solo stops for a loss and 6 1/2 sacks.

Bowie has a great release off the edge. Paired with decent footwork and a quick first burst, he can get to the quarterback with ease. He boasts quality pursuit, too, breaking up the run game just as well.

Bowie already has great size at 6’ 5” and 245 pounds – a step ahead of most entering Iowa's weight program. The potential is there for him to cause havoc in the Big Ten.

Analysis by Adam Hensley

