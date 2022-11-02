Butkus Names Jack Campbell Semifinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Foundation made the announcement Tuesday.

The finalists for the Butkus Award are announced Nov. 21, with the winner being announced the first week in December. Campbell, who was also a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2021, was also announced as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday.

Campbell, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, leads the Big Ten with 82 tackles and ranks 11th nationally at 10.3 tackles per game. He recorded a safety in Iowa’s win over South Dakota State, recovered a fumble on special teams at Illinois, and recorded his fourth career interception at Ohio State.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) is one of 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was recently named to five midseason All-America teams and was named to the Rotary Lombardi Midseason Watch List. Campbell was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week for his play against South Dakota State, and he was a preseason All-American by no fewer than five national media outlets. He has 259 career tackles.

Campbell, who will earn his degree in December, carries a 3.49 GPA with a major in enterprise leadership and a minor in sport & recreation management. He earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition in 2021, has earned Dean’s List honors three semesters and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He has been a member of Iowa’s Player Leadership Council for three years.

Former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in both 2016 and 2017, while Chad Greenway was a semifinalist in 2005. Larry Station placed second in the Butkus Award balloting in 1985.

Iowa (4-4, 2-3) travels to Purdue (5-3, 3-2) Saturday (11:03 a.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes host Wisconsin on Nov. 12 (TBA).