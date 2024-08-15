Cade McNamara on Unitas Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior quarterback Cade McNamara has been named to the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback.
McNamara’s 2023 season as Iowa’s signal caller was cut short when he suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game. Prior to his injury, he completed 46-of-90 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
The award is named after quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm” for his record-setting play for the Baltimore Colts in the NFL. Former Hawkeye Nate Stanley was a finalist for the award in 2019.
The 2024 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 6.
McNamara and the Hawkeyes open their season Aug. 31 against Illinois State. The sold-out game is set for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium.