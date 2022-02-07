Cameren Jenkins Talks Iowa Football Offer

Cameren Jenkins makes plays. Colleges are noticing and would like him to do that for them.

Iowa, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Buffalo, SMU, Northern Arizona and Grambling State have offered the Lewisville (TX) defensive back scholarships. They liked his junior film, which showed him registering 60 tackles (44 solo), an interception, two forced fumbles and nine pass deflections.

The Hawkeyes extended a scholarship offer Cameren and his twin brother, Caden, also a D-Back, during the weekend.

"I know that Iowa has a great defense and has had the No. 1 DB coach (Phil Parker) for a while," Cameren told HN. "I like that they put DBs in the league every year. I like that a lot of the fans are like another part of the family."

Cameren Jenkins looks forward to finding out more about the Hawkeyes.

"I want to learn about the culture Iowa has. I’m going to visit in the spring," he said.

Assistant LeVar Woods is leading the Hawkeyes' pursuit of the Jenkins brothers.

"I think coach Woods is a great guy," Cameren said.

Cameren Jenkins also wants to learn more about Iowa's academics as well.

"I want to study Business and Kinesiology in college," he said.

You can check out Cameren Jenkins' junior year highlights HERE.