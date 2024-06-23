Cameron Herron Commits to Iowa Football
Iowa added an important piece to its 2025 recruiting class Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis offensive lineman Cameron Herron. The Warren Central standout raised the number of known Hawkeye verbal commitments in the cycle to nine.
Herron (6-4, 275) took part in Iowa's large official visit weekend that kicked off on Friday. He'd previously scheduled his announcement for July 4 but felt ready to pledge on Sunday.
"1000% committed," he posted on X.
On May 17, Herron posted a Top 6 of Iowa, Northwestern, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Boston College and Louisville. He officially visited Evanston last month and the Hawkeyes this past weekend.
Iowa offered him a scholarship last May when assistant Kelvin Bell stopped by Warren Central. Herron visited campus for a game in October and returned for a spring practice at the end of March.
Prep Redzone ranks Herron as Indiana's top offensive lineman in '25 and the No. 22 player overall in the state for the cycle. The On3 Industry ranking shows him as the 62nd best interior O-Lineman nationally among seniors.
Herron's junior highlight video reveals a powerful interior offensive lineman with room to grow and develop. That's a high-ceiling prospect capable of being a difference maker in college.
Iowa received its first commitment in this class from in-state lineman Joey VanWetzinga, who could end up at center. He and Herron might very well be paving the way for the Hawkeye offense down the road.
2025 Iowa Verbal Commitments
Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley)
Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois)
Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois)
Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana)
Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin)
Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake)
Drew MacPherson (S, Illinois)
Mason Woods (TE, Iowa City West)
Cameron Herron (OL, Indiana)