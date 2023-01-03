Skip to main content
Carson May Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa quarterback Carson May warms up before a game against Michigan on Oct. 1, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Carson May Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa True Freshman Quarterback Looking for New College Home
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal since the regular season ended. True freshman Carson May confirmed to HawkeyeNation.com Tuesday morning that he was in the portal, following junior signal caller Alex Padilla, who announced he was leaving last month. 

May (6-4, 221) enrolled at Iowa this past summer after graduating from Jones (OK) High School. He served as the team's No. 4 quarterback in 2022 and did not see any action during the season. 

May competed with redshirt freshman Joe Labas for the start in the Dec. 31 Music City Bowl against Kentucky, won by the Hawkeyes, 21-0. Labas was given the nod, and May did not appear in the game. 

Senior Spencer Petras started all 12 of Iowa's regular-season games this past fall. He suffered an injury in the finale against Nebraska and was out for the Music City. Padilla announced on Nov. 29 that he was entering the transfer portal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Iowa made a splash addition through the portal when former Michigan signal caller Cade McNamara announced he was joining the program last month

As of now, McNamara, the prohibitive favorite to be QB1 in '23 based on experience and NIL investment, and Labas, are the lone scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Four-star '23 commitment Marco Lainez is set to join the team in June. 

May was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school, according to Rivals. The scouting service ranked him as the No. 13 pro-style signal caller nationally in the '22 recruiting class and the 234th best prospect overall in the country for the cycle. He committed to the Hawkeyes in June of '21. 

The Hawkeyes have a verbal commitment from '23 Florida quarterback James Resar

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Bobby Hansen, Gary Dolphin
Basketball

Looking Back at 40 Years of Carver-Hawkeye Arena

By Rick Brown
Swarm
Football

Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22

By Rick Brown
Kris Murray
Basketball

Hawkeyes Come Up Short at Penn State

By John Bohnenkamp
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Watch: Fran McCaffery Penn St. Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Seth Anderson
Football

Seth Anderson Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Cooper DeJean
Football

Video, Transcript: Iowa Players Music City Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Video, Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Music City Presser

By Iowa Sports Information
Cooper DeJean
Football

Iowa Defense Dominates Music City Bowl

By John Bohnenkamp