Casey Thomann Reacts to Iowa Football Offer
Casey Thomann showed up at Iowa Football's camp Tuesday ready to work. The Class of 2026 offensive lineman from Illinois is soaking up college coaching this summer with workouts at Alabama and Notre Dame as well this month.
The Hawkeye staff guided him through drills after hosting him for an April visit. The coaches liked his performance enough to offer a scholarship on Tuesday.
"They said that my agility was good and my footwork was good, but they said when I put the pads on I was just different," Thomann told HN.
Iowa told him they liked his physicality and sound technique. He enjoyed the Hawkeye coaching.
"I loved being up close with coach (George) Barnett and learning from him and doing the drills that he does with his guys every practice," Thomann said.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound junior-to-be at Olney (IL) High also reported scholarship offers from Illinois, Memphis, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (OH) and Missouri State. He's visited the Illini (multiple times) and Wisconsin as well.
Thomann attended an Iowa game last fall. He's been learning about the program ever since then.
"I love the legacy of Iowa and the feel of the whole school. It’s just different there with a lot of hungry guys wanting to work," he said.
Thomann is undecided on a college major with two years of high school remaining. Sports Science and Physical Therapy are areas of interest.
Prep Redzone Illinois ranks Thomann as the No. 10 overall prospect and the fourth-best player at his position in the state for '26.
You can see what Iowa and others like about Thomann by watching his junior highlight video. Beyond his size, he's athletic and powerful with sound technique.