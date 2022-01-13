Charlie Jones Announces Return in '22

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football fans received more good news Thursday when the program announced Charlie Jones would be back for another season. He had considered leaving for a shot at the NFL.

Jones was named the Big Ten's Returner of the Year in 2021. He caught 21 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

The Illinois native joined Riley Moss, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta as key members of the Hawkeyes returning for another fall instead of trying out for the NFL now. Jones gave up a scholarship at Buffalo after two years to walk on at Iowa, where he earned a scholarship in December of '20.

Jones averaged 25.4 yards per kick return this past season. It included a 100-yard touchdown against Illinois that changed momentum in the game. His 7.7 yards per punt return ranked 26th nationally.

Iowa fans now await the decision of consensus All-American center Tyler Linderbaum. He's projected to be a first-round pick, and some evaluators believe he'll be a Top 15 overall pick.