Chase Hendricks Discusses Iowa Football Offer, Visit
Iowa Hawkeyes

Chase Hendricks Discusses Iowa Football Offer, Visit

St. Louis WR Picks Up Hawkeye Opportunity at Junior Day

'23 St. Louis (MO) Saint Marys High receiver Chase Hendricks

St. Louis WR Picks Up Hawkeye Opportunity at Junior Day

Chase Hendricks took Iowa up on its invitation to Saturday's junior day. He's glad he did. He left town with a scholarship offer. 

"To have the Iowa offer means a lot because they are one of the best in the Big Ten, and they compete for the Big Ten championship very often," he told HN. 

The St. Louis (MO) Saint Marys High receiver added the Hawkeye opportunity to ones he's reported from Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. 

Rivals ranks Hendricks (5-11, 190) as a three-star prospect. It sees him as the No. 18 player overall in Missouri for the 2023 class. 

Iowa impressed Hendricks during his first stop on campus. 

"What I like the most were the facilities and the love from the coaches. I learned that they spend the most money in the Big Ten on their players' nutrition, and taking care of your body is important," he said. 

Hendricks spent time talking with Iowa receiver coach Kelton Copeland, the program's recruiter in St. Louis, Levar Woods, and head coach Kirk Ferentz. 

"I feel I could fit great in the scheme at Iowa," Hendricks said. 

The Missouri wideout dreams of playing beyond college. That helps the Hawkeyes. 

"I learned that they produce lots of NFL talent," he said. 

Hendricks looks forward to learning more about the academic side of Iowa. 

"I want to major in either Business or Sports Communications," he said.

Hendricks helped Saint Marys win a state championship this past fall. He finished his junior season with 27 receptions for 576 yards.  

You can watch Hendricks' junior highlights HERE

